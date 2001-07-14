Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) arrived at Cape Canaveral, Florida, for its second demonstration mission targeted to launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission in December.

The Vigoride OSV will undergo final flight preparations and be integrated with the Falcon 9 launch vehicle over the coming weeks. The priorities of this mission include hosting a customer payload for Caltech, delivering a CubeSat to orbit for Qosmosys, and testing Vigoride’s performance in space.

“We learned a lot during our first Vigoride mission in May, and we applied those lessons and made enhancements to our integration and testing processes, and improvements to the vehicle,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “We have higher confidence going into our second mission, and we look forward to sending our second OSV to orbit soon.”

The Vigoride OSV flying in December is a next-generation configuration. It includes improvements such as a modular payload bay that allows the Company to swap customer payload capability for additional propellant to enable longer duration missions, a more efficient structural design, and enhanced payload-hosting capabilities.

The Microwave Electrothermal Thruster on this Vigoride is also a next-generation system. The MET uses water as a propellant and produces thrust by expelling very hot gases through a rocket nozzle. However, unlike a conventional chemical rocket engine, which creates heat through a chemical reaction, the MET heats propellant using microwave energy. The non-toxic water propellant enables simpler, safer, and less expensive operations on Earth, and more sustainable in-space services.

