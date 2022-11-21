NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced that Chris Colbert, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences taking place in November and December. Details of each appearance are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Sustainable Megatrends Conference

Date: November 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST

Format: Fireside chat

Location: Virtual, no webcast

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Date: November 30, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. EST

Format: Panel and 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Location: Palm Beach, FL

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible from the “Events+and+Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.nuscalepower.com

UBS Power Infrastructure Conference

Date: December 14, 2022

Format: 1x1 and small group meetings throughout the day

Location: New York City, NY, no webcast

About NuScale Power Corporation

NuScale Power is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. It has developed small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production and other process heat applications. The groundbreaking NuScale Power Module™ (NPM), a small, safe pressurized water reactor, can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) and can be scaled to meet customer needs. NuScale’s 12-module VOYGR™-12 power plant is capable of generating 924 MWe, and NuScale also offers four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe) power plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

