PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) ( KPLT), has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023.



Walsh is a highly accomplished senior finance executive with global and domestic leadership experience in entrepreneurial, investment grade growth companies. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (: LL), formerly Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring accessories. In that role, she led teams and functions at a broad-based, strategic level while driving detailed, tactical execution.

Walsh is a results-driven, mission-focused, collaborative leader who develops strong relationships and utilizes data-driven analytics to foster growth and sustainability. She brings to Katapult deep experience as a senior executive leading innovative, transformative initiatives within publicly traded retail companies. Prior to joining LL Flooring Holdings, she was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. She has also held senior finance and risk management roles at The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., Tapestry, Inc. (formerly Coach, Inc.), Viacom and Timberland.

“Nancy is joining Katapult at an exciting time for the lease-to-own category, as omnichannel and ecommerce merchants look to provide non-prime consumers more flexible payment solutions for the everyday durable goods they need,” said Katapult CEO Orlando Zayas. “Nancy’s category expertise and experience growing prominent retail brands is a perfect fit for our expanding senior leadership team.”

“On behalf of everyone at Katapult, I also want to thank Karissa for her exceptional contributions over the past five years. She has been instrumental in scaling the business to where it is today. Under her leadership and guidance, we have launched multiple strategic initiatives to develop capabilities to fuel our long-term growth,” Zayas added.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside our leadership team and the many talented individuals throughout the company,” Cupito said. “I'm very proud of what we've been able to accomplish, having evolved into a publicly traded company which we believe is poised for growth and expansion. This is the right time to transition to the next chapter in my career and Nancy is exactly who we need to take Katapult to its next level of growth and scale. She is a recognized leader with a solid track record and breadth of experience. I am confident that she will be able to build on the recent momentum across all aspects of our business.”

About Katapult

Katapult is transforming the world of lease-to-own with transparent lease-purchase plans that flex to meet the needs of millions of shoppers who are overlooked by traditional financing. With proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) risk-modeling technology, Katapult predicts consumer behavior more accurately than traditional credit scores—providing new paths to ownership for people and new customers for omnichannel retailers. Katapult ensures exceptional experiences with seamless integration, both directly with merchants and through ecommerce platforms, and award-winning customer service. Visit www.katapult.com to learn more.

