ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced the sale of the first CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet to Emerson Automation Solutions.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "This is the only CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet with the FDA's Center for Device and Radiological Heath (CDRH) approval. Having a Blue Chip company like Emerson as our first customer for this product certainly validates the value of our innovative solutions for a variety of applications. We look forward to working with them on future opportunities."

The cabinet was installed at Emerson Automation Solutions' subsidiary, Fisher Controls International's Texas facility. Fisher Controls provides process flow control technologies related services to industrial companies in a variety of industries.

The CleanTech™ Laser Blaster Cabinet is a self-contained, industrial laser cleaning machine. This system is the only laser cleaning machine in the world that incorporates the exclusive power of a fiber laser with a handheld laser-blasting head inside an enclosed 30" x 26" work area. This system is designed for speed, precision, safety, and flexibility. It is the only laser blasting cabinet manufactured in compliance with CDRH FDA and OSHA regulatory compliance.

As a first of its kind product, LPC has added an extra level of security - a redundantly switched safety interlock system that helps prevent accidental exposure to excess laser radiation. Additionally, the system is equipped with an electrical power manual reset, a key-locked laser power switch and a remote interlock connector.

There is an exhaust outlet for the Fume Extractor, powder coated for industrial durability which provides excellent protection for laser radiation according to CDRH requirements, and a Class IV operator-safe yellow transparent laser-rated acrylic viewing port for visualization of lasing processes and easier alignment. Finally, the system has audible and visible emission indicators with five-second emission delay settings. More information can be found here https://www.laserphotonics.com/cleantech-laser-blaster-cabinet

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

