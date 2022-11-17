COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following President's Letter to Stakeholders.

To the Stakeholders of Idaho Strategic Resources,

In times like these, there is a tendency both as an investor and employee of an operating company to place a disproportional level of importance on macro events, which can cause one to lose sight of the fact that the ensuing opportunities only prove valuable to the prepositioned companies that possess the ability to capitalize on the dislocations - and that we planned well ahead and sit exactly where we want to be.

At this point in the United States' decarbonization and deglobalization plan, the market is beginning to sort out which companies (and management teams) possess those abilities - and which do not. And now more than ever I personally think it comes down to the people involved, their motives and established personnel, and their business and community track records. The goal with this President's Letter is not to discredit other projects and/or businesses, but more so to focus on the qualities of Idaho Strategic that will allow us to maximize the full value of the potential opportunities ahead, especially as the awareness of our industry widens amongst investors.

It has become clear that the plan the U.S. Government has decided to take toward decarbonization and deglobalization is one that began with domestic end products (i.e., electric vehicle production, domestic renewable energy production, etc…), and then works its way upstream to domestic mineral processing and finally to domestic mining (which is the reverse direction of how the industry works, but at least it is finally happening). In the U.S.' latest round of funding announced as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, approximately $2.8 billion dollars was distributed amongst many different battery minerals processing plants around the country. While this is a positive step in the right direction, the natural follow-on step is to invest in domestic sources and domestic mining to feed these newly funded processing plants. This is where I see a significant opportunity for our company and ultimately our stakeholders.

Besides the fact that we control three of the top ten domestic rare earth elements properties and the number one thorium property in the country, as you well know we also own and operate the Golden Chest Mine and the New Jersey Mill. I know from speaking with many of our stakeholders that some place emphasis on the rare earth elements and thorium side of our business and some on the gold side of the business. But the truth is that I believe they are of equal importance. The rare earth elements and thorium side of our business serves as the nearly immeasurable blue-sky potential should our country follow through with its plans; while the gold production side of our business serves as our proof-of-concept that if/when we are successful defining mineable rare earth elements resource(s), we have the team and the knowledge that has already proven its ability to responsibly turn a resource into an operation, or to evaluate if another group possesses the necessary qualifications. There was a saying back in the day amongst old promotor types that you should "never ruin a good deposit by mining it". Over the many years of commodities cycles, I have witnessed numerous companies with great projects and plans that look good on paper, fail to ever produce an ounce of material simply because they are too focused on promotion and/or riding macro trends rather than doing the hard work. We are obviously not in that camp.

Additionally, I can tell from our recent conversations with state and local governments, next generation energy companies, and potential investors that the characteristic which helps de-risk our business plan and our rare earth elements/thorium properties the most, is the fact that we have proven ourselves capable of mining at the Golden Chest Mine and processing at the award-winning New Jersey Mill. We have also realized our own form of ESG - that our personal stories matter… most of us at IDR grew up in and near the mining and timber industries of N. Idaho and experienced firsthand what it was like when an industry shuts down and the ‘adults in the room' had not invested or planned for life after mining or logging, etc. for the younger folks in the community. This experience is in our DNA and a part of our journey that cannot be taught or replaced by consultants. While mining different commodities may have unique challenges, the team we have and our motivation as an operating company has proven invaluable regardless of the commodity we are extracting and overall business approach we advance.

At Idaho Strategic, and as fellow shareholders, we have made a point that every dollar spent goes toward furthering our operations and creating value for all of us. The most obvious example of this is in our corporate compensation structure. Without divulging too much detail, I am not the highest paid employee in the company, that title is held by one of our mine engineers, however I am the largest stockholder of the company. I purchased my shares from a retiring founder and had to bet on myself (and others) to help build it. Out of our 55-employee base, the corporate office represents just 10% of our total annual salary expense, and our average corporate office employee makes around 70% of what our average underground miner makes. The reason our compensation structure is setup this way (including not having employment contracts) is because I have a philosophy that when times get tough, we should ‘jump in the lifeboat together rather than reach for individual life jackets'. This is something I learned from experience more than once and an approach that has already proven itself as we grew the company from its modest beginnings. It is also a way to make sure everybody understands the vision and basis for our culture and that the only way we succeed, is together.

In closing, as a country we have finally reached the point where those in charge (if only temporarily) see the err of their ways and are now telegraphing the willingness to look to domestic solutions and the ingenuity of the American spirit (regardless of where you are from). In due time, we will quickly grow beyond the backward logic of funding processing facilities first (while still importing raw materials and exporting environmental damage and poor labor conditions) because it's easy and signals forward motion to voters and begin to focus efforts on the supply constraints of mass electrification and the inevitability of increasing the output of our domestic mining industry. At IDR we have secured our seat-at-the-table by owning the land, not only in quantity but also in quality. Now we simply need to continue growing our relationships and increase our public visibility. We are having conversations with folks today that I never dreamed possible only a couple short years ago - it is an exciting time for sure.

Thanks for your time,

John

