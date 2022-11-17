NASDAQ Up-listing is Planned Upon Approval

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) Ludwig Enterprises , Inc., a leading-edge innovator of genetic inflammatory biomarkers to diagnose and manage chronic diseases, is pleased to announce that the company is planning to file a form S-1 registration statement. The company has engaged the Newlin Law Firm to complete the S1 registration statement. Additional needed steps include completing a PCAOB (SEC Peer Reviewed) audit and retaining a professional firm to research and complete our business plan.

Thanks to Precision Genomics' success, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ludwig, in featuring Marvin S. Hausman, MD, at the LD Micro Conference, Los Angeles, CA last month, the company has attracted strong interest and has received terms from several investment banks and family offices. In addition, the company is confident it will complete a bridge financing round of $1 million (One million dollars), with $500k already raised in a family and friends' round. The company is targeting the IPO (S1) launch in Q1 of 2023.

What is a Mini-IPO / S1 Filing?

A form S1 filing is a registration statement is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with a public offering or for a U.S. company to be listed on a national exchange, such as NASDAQ. The S1 contains information about the company's business, financial condition, and risk factors..

Ludwig is Public but Desires to Trade on NASDAQ.

Ludwig, stock symbol LUDG, was trading on the OTC Markets as a non-reporting public company. The planned S1 filing will coincide with a NASDAQ up-listing upon all SEC and NASDAQ approvals.

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Precision Genomics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ludwig, featured a recent Spotlight Interview with Chief Science Officer Marvin S. Hausman, MD, : https://youtu.be/GmPM-I2fJEE

About Precision Genomics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.:

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Precision Genomics is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genetic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Precision Genomics & Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

