ST. JOHN'S NL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. ( TSXV:SIC, Financial) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. ( TSXV:BEX, Financial) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the discovery of a high-grade cesium-rich dyke with grab samples assaying up to 1.56% Cs 2 O (cesium oxide), 0.4% Li 2 O (lithium oxide), 0.022% Ta 2 O 5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.30% Rb 2 O (rubidium oxide). This is the first high-grade cesium mineralization recorded on the Island of Newfoundland.

The cesium-rich dyke is approximately 5 m - 6 m wide and has been traced for approximately 100 m along strike to where it disappears under overburden in both directions. The dyke is located approximately 12 km northeast of the Kraken lithium discovery. The Alliance has completed first-pass channel sampling across the dyke with results pending.

The cesium-rich dyke is distinctly different from the main Kraken field containing very coarse, as well as fine-grained phases, with the coarse phase a dark grey quartz (+/- pollucite*), coarse green mica, and large (20 cm - 30 cm) grey/white blocky plagioclase crystals. Minor black to green tourmaline or tantalite as well as fine-grained pinkish garnet and other minerals, including lepidolite, a lithium-rich mica, may be present, but until petrographic work is completed, the full suite of minerals in the dyke is uncertain. Samples have been shipped to Vancouver Petrographics for thin sectioning and mineral identification.

Detailed mapping, as well as additional sampling, will be conducted once the channel results are received. The results below are values for random grab samples taken along a 15 m portion of the cesium-rich dyke, the only results to date. Results of the petrographic examination and the channel sample values will be released as they are received.

* pollucite - believed to be the mineral containing the cesium mineralization reported above.

Table 1: Reconnaissance Sampling Results - Cesium Discovery - Golden Hope Joint Venture

Note: samples returning >5000 ppm Cs (cesium) were rush-assayed to determine full quantitative values.

Cesium is rare globally. The United States and Canada have included cesium, lithium, and tantalum (among others) in their lists of Critical Minerals / Elements since each of them has been identified as being essential to the economy and national security. At this point in time there are only two pegmatite mines globally that produce cesium:

Bitika, Zimbawe (currently not producing)

Sinclair, Australia

The Alliance also announces that Phase 3 drilling will start in the next few days on the Kraken main dyke and the western extension areas where prospecting samples have given values >1% Li 2 O. Approximately 20 holes are planned.

The Alliance is extremely pleased with the continued success on the Golden Hope Project and the new discovery of cesium along with lithium, tantalum, and rubidium in an area far removed from the original Kraken discovery. Given the results to date, the Alliance is confident that ongoing prospecting and soil geochemistry surveys will make more discoveries along the 100% owned, 60 km long, structural trend hosting the Kraken and cesium-rich dykes.

The Kraken Pegmatites are highly evolved pegmatite swarms, similar to the geological environment and setting of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project of International Lithium in a joint venture with GFL International Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated: "The LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) potential of the Golden Hope Project continues to prove itself. With this news of the discovery of significant cesium as well as anomalous values of other critical metals, Golden Hope has evolved into a potentially significant host to many metals in high demand to power and build the new economy. We are also pleased to resume drilling in the main Kraken field, in particular to the west of the discovery area where no drilling has taken place to date and where strong soil geochemistry as well as multiple >1% Li 2 O samples were collected. In the meantime, soil sampling along the 60 km trend controlled by the Alliance will continue until the closure of the camp for the holiday break."

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated: "The Golden Hope Project continues to deliver exceptional new discoveries and results. I'm extremely excited and encouraged that we have located further new high-grade LCT-type pegmatites and I'm confident we will make more new discoveries as we continue with our aggressive exploration plans."

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Benton Resources Inc., both the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company is also a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Sokoman's property.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. ( TSXV:SIC, Financial) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.

