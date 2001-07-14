Today, Canada Goose announced the donation of over 10,000 parkas, jackets and accessories, as well as a $135,000 CAD donation to UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, who are supporting global humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. These products will be donated to Ukrainians who have been impacted by the war and support the urgent need for cold-weather protection. The funds, raised by Canada Goose employees, will go towards UNHCR’s ongoing work delivering aid and support to people forced to flee the war in Ukraine.

“We stand with all those who are and have been impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” said Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO, Canada Goose. “We understand the importance of doing all that we can to help, and the unique position our business is in to make a meaningful difference. I’m so proud to see Canada Goose delivering on our brand purpose: to keep people warm.”

“Humanitarian needs in Ukraine grow by the hour as millions of people face a harsh winter amid rolling blackouts, damaged or destroyed infrastructure or no roof over their heads. I want to thank Canada Goose and all the companies, foundations and philanthropists for the kindness and generosity they have shown those fleeing the war in Ukraine,” said the UNHCR Canada Representative, Ms. Rema Jamous Imseis.

As part of the Canada Goose Response Program, the brand previously donated $100,000 CAD to UNHCR in March 2022, to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. This latest effort, also through its Response Program, supports the brand’s purpose platform, HUMANATURE.

Canada Goose continues to join all those around the world who are calling for peace.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

About UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

Established in 1950, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights, and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. For more information, please visit unhcr.ca | #WithRefugees

UNHCR in Ukraine

UNHCR is on the ground delivering aid and support to people forced to flee the war in Ukraine. Inside the country, UNHCR has been delivering core relief items such as blankets, sleeping mats and emergency shelters. We also have specialist protection services for people in need of assistance, such as the elderly, children travelling alone, and people with disabilities.

In neighbouring countries, UNHCR has been sending emergency experts and stockpiles of essential supplies such as thermal blankets and sleeping mats for distribution to refugees, as well as convoys into Ukraine for distribution of aid to those internally displaced. UNHCR is present at border areas and reception centres to help identify and provide dedicated care to the most vulnerable.

UNHCR has been working in Ukraine since 1994, alongside local authorities, partners, and community organizations. For years, Ukraine has been affected by conflict and uncertainty. UNHCR is now delivering essential aid to those affected by the current conflict, including internally displaced, refugees, and stateless people.

