Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced a number of key leadership additions, with Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault joining the organization as Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Diversity Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Chief Communications Officer respectively.

“As we continue to build our leadership team capability and focus intently on culture, compliance and ESG, I’m pleased to announce the additions of Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault to the Dollar Tree team,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These important additions demonstrate our Company’s commitment to improving the experiences of our shoppers and building an engaging culture of belonging for our associates.”

Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Ms. Bohaty was Global Chief of Ethics and Compliance at LL Flooring, where she developed and enhanced regulatory relationships through equitably investigating and proactively addressing past compliance-related challenges. Ms. Bohaty’s prior retail experience includes roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as Executive Director of Global Product Safety, Quality and Compliance with Toys ‘R’ Us, after serving as Senior Product Safety Manager at Target. She received her bachelor of arts in Psychology with an emphasis on Management from Saint Louis University.

Mr. Goods most recently served as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, a $21 billion wine distributor in the U.S. with more than 22,000 employees. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was included on Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity. Mr. Goods is a highly accomplished Human Resources Leader with more than 20 years of experience and a passion for talent acquisition, training and diversity and inclusion programs. His prior leadership roles include stints with Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JCPenney. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of arts in Speech Communication.

Before Dollar Tree, Ms. Silberman was Vice President of ESG for YETI, where she established the company’s first ESG priorities. She previously led corporate responsibility efforts and teams for global companies including Target and Hilton, driving efforts to create long-term sustainability strategies and goals. Ms. Silberman has worked in the sustainability and impact space for more than 25 years and began her sustainability career as a consultant with APCO Worldwide working with Fortune 100 companies, NGOs, foundations, government and trade associations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s degree in International Economics and Latin American Studies from The John Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Ms. Tetreault joins Dollar Tree from Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool company, where she was Vice President of Enterprise & Executive Communications. There she worked to embed the company’s purpose and establish a robust communication function for the company’s 60,000+ employees worldwide. Ms. Tetreault also held communication leadership roles at The Hartford Financial Services, UnitedHealth Group, and Texas Instruments, among others. Ms. Tetreault earned her bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree in Organizational Development & Change Management from University of Texas at Dallas.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,231 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 30, 2022. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com or www.FamilyDollar.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as: “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “view”, “target” or “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “predict”, “possible”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans and expectations regarding the hiring of Ms. Bohaty as Chief Compliance Officer; Mr. Goods as Chief Diversity Officer; Ms. Silberman as Chief Sustainability Officer; and Ms. Tetreault as Chief Communications Officer; the expected impact of our executive leadership changes on our business; and our other plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) and intentions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 15, 2022, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

DLTR - G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005201/en/