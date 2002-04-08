ZORYVE is now on formulary for one of the top pharmacy benefit managers serving commercially insured patients, effective November 18, 2022

ZORYVE is a once-daily non-steroidal cream and the first and only topical PDE4 inhibitor approved for use in plaque psoriasis, including all affected areas of the body, on July 29

Arcutis announced the commercial launch of ZORYVE on August 10



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT), an early-stage commercial company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults and adolescents is now on Express Scripts national formularies for commercial benefit plans, effective November 18. Express Scripts’ commercial national formularies provide access to more than 26 million commercial lives in the United States.

“Ensuring affordable access to ZORYVE is of the utmost priority for Arcutis. The inclusion of ZORYVE on Express Scripts’ national formularies means that our next-generation topical PDE4 inhibitor is now available as a new topical treatment option for millions of adults and adolescents in the United States living with plaque psoriasis,” said Frank Watanabe, President and CEO of Arcutis. “We priced ZORYVE to unlock broad, high-quality access and believe this first major payer formulary acceptance supports our approach. We’re excited by our progress to date and our ability to secure this coverage for ZORYVE with Express Scripts’ national formularies prior to the end of the year. We believe coverage will continue to ramp up as we engage with other payers to further expand commercial formulary access.”

In the Company’s third quarter earnings call, Arcutis reported the signing of this payer agreement. In addition to working with payers, Arcutis is committed to providing affordable access to ZORYVE through responsible pricing, ZORYVE Direct™, a patient access support and saving program†, and the Arcutis Cares™ patient assistance program, which provides ZORYVE at no cost for financially eligible patients who are uninsured or underinsured.‡

ZORYVE is available by prescription only. For more information about ZORYVE visit zoryve.com.

About ZORYVE®

ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The use of ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) include diarrhea (3%), headache (2%), insomnia (1%), nausea (1%), application site pain (1%), upper respiratory tract infection (1%), and urinary tract infection (1%).

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT) is a medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

