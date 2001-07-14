First American by Deluxe announced today that it has seamlessly integrated Ingenico hardware into its enterprise payment gateway.

In true plug-and-play fashion, the Ingenico integration delivers a continual connection between merchants and the gateway to capture transactions, deliver real-time reporting, and automatically perform system updates. The integration allows software vendors to leverage composable APIs to accept payments in any environment, across any business vertical.

Features such as recurring payments, vault, tokenization and account updater, and the addition of card present EMV payments, provide the necessities software vendors need to maximize revenue for their merchants, while simultaneously reducing PCI scope.

“This is a great example of leveraging technology and scale to expand capabilities quickly in the payment ecosystem,” said Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. “Our ability to work with companies such as Ingenico to bring customer-centric solutions to market furthers our mission as a Payments and Data company.”

“Ingenico is thrilled that First American by Deluxe has selected our payment technology to provide in-person customer checkout for its new integrated gateway solution. Innovation is at the heart of both of our organizations, and this end-to-end payment solution is a great example of technology adding value to merchants, the payment ecosystem, and consumers,” said Skip Hinshaw, North American Chief Revenue Officer at Ingenico.

Gateway integrations are available immediately on Ingenico Desk, Move and Lane devices and are:

Operation agnostic

EMV-enabled for both contact and contactless payments

4G, Bluetooth, ethernet and Wi-Fi enabled

Secured by P2PE and tokenization

“This product is a game-changer for our ISV (independent software vendor) customers who sought a single payment solution that serves a full range of options within their native environment,” said Jeff Willingham, Vice President of Product Development for First American by Deluxe. “Advancements like this card-present EMV solution propel our technology stack to better align with emerging fintechs, and are enhanced by our award-winning customer support.”

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

