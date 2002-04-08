A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Getty Images and BAFTA Partnership Announcement: Getty Images and BAFTA announce new Official House Photography Partnership

LONDON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced that it has been newly appointed as Official House Photography Partner by BAFTA, the world-leading arts charity for the film, games and television industries.

The multi-year global agreement will see Getty Images’ award-winning entertainment photographers and editors delivering exclusive high-quality content from BAFTA’s full programme, encompassing some of the biggest and most high-profile events in the UK and international cultural calendar.

Highlights include the EE BAFTA Film Awards, BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Games Awards as well as its year-round programme of master-classes, festivals and events with emerging and established talent to celebrate creative excellence and inspire the next generation.

As the Official House Photographer Partner, Getty Images will shoot exclusive positions such as roaming red carpet, to behind the curtain including the winners’ conferences.

Getty Images’ extensive event expertise will ensure that images from the red carpet hit customers’ feeds in record time, often landing exclusively on Gettyimages.com around the world in as little as 30 seconds.

In addition to capturing the glamour of upcoming events, Getty Images will also exclusively represent and license all BAFTA still photography, to include its extensive archives, portraiture and all newly co-created photography from future BAFTA events. Getty Images has long been the go-to for quality image licensing, and this agreement will ensure that the BAFTA Archive content is more accessible than ever.

Claire Rees, Director of Photography at BAFTA, said: “When looking for an in-house photography partner, Getty Images really impressed with their ability to deliver unmatched capabilities to seamlessly cover and distribute content from our events to a global audience. Getty Images has become synonymous with quality event coverage, and their expertise in the representation and distribution of content made them the ideal photography partner for BAFTA.”

“Achieving a BAFTA represents the very pinnacle of creative excellence in the British film, games and television industries,” commented Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President of Content, Getty Images. “To partner with such a world-leading arts charity is a great honour, and we look forward to collaborating with BAFTA to bring our experience in capturing such globally beloved events to the BAFTA red carpet and beyond. Adding iconic imagery from BAFTA’s extensive and unique archive to our offering will once again extend our unrivalled ability to service the visual needs of our customers.”

For over 25 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award‑winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the partnership with BAFTA, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

About BAFTA:

BAFTA – the British Academy of Film and Television Arts - is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round programme of learning events and initiatives – which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia – BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For more, visit www.bafta.org. BAFTA is a registered charity (no. 216726).

About Getty Images:

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 496,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Media contact:

Will McIntyre

[email protected]