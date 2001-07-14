Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Thoughtworks+Federal, has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract (%2347QTCA23D000W) by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the centralized procurement arm of the federal government. Thoughtworks Federal will provide the capabilities critical to delivering modern government services that directly meet the needs of the people of the United States.

This award provides government buyers at all levels - federal, state and local - with direct contracting access to Thoughtworks Federal. Agencies can now access Thoughtworks’ unparalleled range of skills and unmatched expertise in digital strategy and operations; data strategy, engineering and analytics; enterprise modernization, platforms and cloud; and customer experience, product and design.

“This represents another milestone in our commitment to make the same premium technology and modernization services available to the U.S. public sector as Thoughtworks provides to the world's largest enterprises. Thoughtworks Federal joins GSA’s ecosystem of pre-qualified companies with which government agencies can partner to rapidly navigate their successful digital transformations,” said Jonah+Czerwinski, Thoughtworks Federal’s Head of Growth. “This contract vehicle is critical for government digital and technology leaders to directly access industry leading tech talent and solutions that connect strategy to successful execution. We are thrilled to have achieved this designation and look forward to leveraging our vast experience helping government agencies create resilient technology platforms as they respond to change, utilize data assets to unlock new sources of value and transform into modern digital enterprises.”

The GSA MAS schedule ensures Thoughtworks Federal can satisfy procurement orders for any of its end-to-end+digital+strategy%2C+design+and+engineering+services – all at pre-negotiated rates that secure the best value for clients across the U.S. public sector.

