SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getaround (“Getaround” or “the Company”), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, announced changes in its senior executive team and proposed Board of Directors to be in place at the closing of the InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. business combination.



Tom Alderman, Getaround’s Vice President of Finance, has succeeded Laura Onopchenko as Chief Financial Officer. Onopchenko will remain with Getaround through November 30 to ensure an orderly transition, and remains a personal advisor to CEO Sam Zaid. Additionally, Ravi Narula has been nominated for election by InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.’s shareholders to the post-business combination Board of Directors and, if elected, would serve as Audit Committee Chair.

“As Getaround prepares to go public, we are fortunate to bolster the executive and proposed Board of Directors ranks respectively, with Tom’s succession to CFO and Ravi expected to join the future Board and chairing the Audit Committee,” said Sam Zaid, Getaround’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Zaid continued, “Tom is a Getaround veteran who has developed a deep understanding of the company and the burgeoning carsharing category over his long tenure — we are pleased to appoint Tom to the role of CFO and look forward to him leading our finance operations. Tom has already played a key role in Getaround’s growth to date, leading key global finance functions for more than five years. With a unique blend of expertise across corporate finance, FP&A, investor relations, and equity capital markets, Tom’s continued leadership will help enable us to maximize shareholder value.”

“I am honored that Sam and the team are entrusting me to step into the role as Getaround’s CFO at such an important inflection point in our growth trajectory, as we plan to become a publicly traded company,” said Alderman. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Sam and the rest of Getaround’s leadership team, as we continue to disrupt the transportation sector and focus on delivering value to all stakeholders.”

“On behalf of the Getaround team, I want to thank Laura for her outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to Getaround over the past few years. Laura has played an important role in creating value and establishing a robust foundation for Getaround, and we wish her the best in the future,” added Zaid.

Alderman joined Getaround in 2017 and has approximately two decades of financial leadership with a focus on corporate finance and investment banking for leading companies in the broader technology ecosystem. As Vice President of Finance at Getaround, Alderman oversaw global corporate finance functions, including strategic finance, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, management accounting, corporate development, and risk finance. Prior to joining Getaround, he served as Vice President of Investment Banking at Piper Sandler, a leading investment banking firm, and previously as Vice President of Technology Investment Banking at Credit Suisse.

Narula currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at FinancialForce, a leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams. He brings deep and valuable experience to Getaround, having served as the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, or as a board member of public companies, such as Ooma, Gigamon, and BigBand Networks. He has spent over 20 years helping high growth technology startups succeed as public companies.

“Carsharing is a growing and emerging category I’ve been excited about for many years. With Getaround’s proprietary digital, connected, and contactless experience, Sam and his team personify the innovation and thought leadership needed to succeed in these new categories,” said Narula. “As the company prepares to go public, I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Board and offer my counsel and expertise.”

On May 11, 2022, Getaround announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (: IPVA). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second half of 2022, the combined publicly traded company will be named Getaround. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://www.getaround.com/investors .

About Getaround

Getaround, the world's first carsharing marketplace offering a 100% digital experience, makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround’s on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround’s mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in approximately 950 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com/ .

About InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check corporation led by Chairman and CEO Ahmed Fattouh, Executive Vice Presidents Brian Pham and Alan Pinto, General Counsel Brandon Bentley, and Vice President James Pipe. InterPrivate is further guided by a group of notable investors and operating executives who serve as board members and senior advisors including: Jeffrey Harris, venture capitalist and lead independent director at Chargepoint; Susan Decker, former President of Yahoo! and lead independent director at Berkshire Hathaway; Tracey Brophy Warson, former Chair of Citi Private Bank; and Matthew Luckett, founder of Lampros Capital and former CIO of Balestra Capital.

