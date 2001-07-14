The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce Kambi is the 2022 “Platform Provider of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

Launched for the 2021-2022 NFL season, Kambi’s innovative Bet Builder gives its partners a market-leading parlay product that is ahead of the competition in key areas such as multi-game capability and paybacks.

Kambi has established itself as the leading independent provider of premium sports betting technology and services to the regulated United States betting and gaming industry. Kambi has a track record of proven excellence in online and on-property sportsbook provision and has built a market-leading and data-led product that ensures partners have the tools required to deliver long-term success.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Kambi continues to be a topflight supplier to operators around the globe, and is very deserving of receiving the Platform Provider of the Year award. Kambi continues to set the standard in the online gaming industry with its well-proven, high-quality technology and services.”

“Kambi is delighted to accept this award for Platform Provider of the Year from the American Gambling Awards,” said Kambi Senior Director of Sales David Bretnitz. “To receive such recognition from an esteemed judging panel of industry experts is a testament to our flexible and high-performance sportsbook that has enabled Kambi to become the leading sports betting provider across North America.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

