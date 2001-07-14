Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Richard Hoyle has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Information and Media practice. Based in London, he will work alongside team members Jason Sobol, Nathan Graf and Jonathan Knee.

Mr. Hoyle was previously global co-head of information services and head of U.K. TMT at Lazard. He has over 25 years of advisory experience, particularly around information services, marketing services, financial market platforms and related software.

“We are thrilled to have Richard join our team in London to help accelerate the globalization of our advisory efforts with a focus on this fast-growing sector,” said Matthew Lindsey-Clark, Head of European Advisory.

Jason Sobol, Co-Head of U.S. Advisory, said, “In addition to helping the Information and Media team gain more global reach, Richard’s M&A experience combined with his expertise in TMT will help the team gain more depth, particularly around vertical data and information, media, marketing and advertising services.”

Mr. Hoyle said, “I have worked opposite and alongside the Evercore team for many years and know them to be the smartest and most experienced sector team in the global market. I am honored to be establishing Evercore’s Information and Media presence in Europe and I look forward to collaborating across the firm to deliver extraordinary results for our clients for years to come.”

Mr. Hoyle graduated with first-class honors in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Pembroke College, Oxford University.

