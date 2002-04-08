SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, announced today multi-year Zonehaven software-as-a-service (SaaS) contracts with four additional California counties.

"Our evacuation platform has been utilized during some of California's most difficult, dangerous, and life-threatening incidents over the last three years," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys, Inc. “Zonehaven has quickly become a standard for evacuation management in the Golden State, having been used this year in more than 50 incidents ranging from wildfires and flooding to police actions and advisories.

"First responders, emergency management personnel, and more than 400,000 residents in Calaveras, Del Norte, Madera, and Shasta counties will now have access to Zonehaven evacuation resources under these contracts,” continued Mr. Danforth. "Del Norte and Shasta join seven other heavily forested northern California counties covered by our software services that reduce evacuation time from hours to minutes."

Mr. Danforth added, “These contracts advance our SaaS strategy and further expand our footprint in California. Our strategic investments to capture market share and improve profitability are gaining traction. Additional SaaS and hardware contracts are expected this year from other jurisdictions as we continue to expand our critical communications coverage throughout California and in other states."

Genasys’ Zonehaven software services incorporate hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven resources have been utilized to support real-time evacuation alerts and repopulation notifications across multiple jurisdictions during major wildfires, flooding, debris flows, active shooter incidents, police actions, and other life safety hazards.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com .

