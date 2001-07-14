Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros” or “the “Company”) one of the fastest-growing brands in the food service and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 beginning at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dutchbros.com%2F under “Events & Presentations”.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 641 locations across 14 states as of September 30, 2022.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com

