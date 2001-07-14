Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the expanded capabilities of the Calix+Intelligent+Access+EDGE™ platform with the launch of new Calix+E3-2 modules. With the addition of three new modules, the E3-2 enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to turn up new markets quickly and achieve impressive sustainability benefits. These new enhancements make the E3-2 the most flexible, operationally efficient, and eco-friendly solution for both rural and suburban markets. They also reduce network power consumption by as much as 50 percent per port. The E3-2 is temperature-hardened, mountable anywhere, and easily maintained—making it the ideal system for environmentally challenged areas and locations where building a remote cabinet is not economically feasible. It is also perfectly placed in suburban cities and towns thanks to its deployment flexibility and increased XGS-PON capacity. This also enables Calix-partnered BSPs to grow their green broadband initiatives by rapidly entering new markets and seamlessly turning up services with more energy efficiency. As billions of dollars of unprecedented federal and state funding continue to pour into the broadband industry, even rural markets have become competitive. With the new E3-2 modules, BSPs of any size gain speed of deployment, faster time to market, and faster time to revenue. They will also benefit from the E3-2’s modularity that enables rapid migration from GPON to XGS-PON-based services. By supporting both technologies in a single remote system, the E3-2 provides a completely cost-effective, field-serviceable, future-proof solution.

The new E3-2 modules enable BSPs to turn up subscriber services 70 percent faster so they can beat competitors to market while reducing overall OPEX. The E3-2 leverages the energy-efficient end-to-end platforms from Calix—Calix+Revenue+EDGE™, Intelligent Access EDGE, and Calix Cloud®—to help service providers reduce power consumption by as much as 50 percent per port and multi-system operators (MSOs) by+as+much+as+90+percent compared to DOCSIS/HFC networks.

The E3-2 modules include a new XGS-PON/GPON interface module (XG401), a switch module (RSX2001), and a 10GE/25GE WAN module (XE402). These accelerate time to market by enabling BSPs to:

Deploy the E3-2 quickly, in more locations, and for less OPEX than other solutions. Increased deployment flexibility makes it ideal for supporting rural markets, multi-dwelling units (MDU) and multi-tenant units (MTUs), or suburban housing developments. Thanks to its sealed, air-cooled design that eliminates the need for fans, it can be placed anywhere. It can be mounted on a wall, pole, or strand, in a pedestal, or in CoolPed enclosures. This reduces the need to incur expenses related to cabinet-based deployments, resulting in a 50 percent overall OPEX reduction compared to cabinet-based solutions.

Leverage rapid XGS-PON integration to turn up services in rural and suburban markets faster than the competition. The new E3-2 has eight ports that support anyPON. Its high-density GPON/XGS-PON eight-port capacity ensures it meets any deployment requirement, thanks to integrated multi-PON optics. The ease of delivering such services further enhances the benefits of an investment in an Always On network, powered by the Intelligent Access EDGE platform. An Always On network enables upgrades with zero subscriber outage downtime while delivering exceptional subscriber experiences that support market growth.

Reduce network power consumption for consumers by 50 percent per port. The E3-2 enables BSPs to grow their green broadband initiatives with a solution that works in more use cases. Not only does it reduce power consumption by as much as 50 percent per port, but it also greatly reduces OPEX—supporting more growth opportunities while accelerating a BSP's time to revenue in new markets.

“As our current broadband markets continue to expand, it is increasingly critical that we can turn up operationally efficient broadband services in new markets at a fast pace,” said Terry Rubenthaler, chief operations officer at Midwest Energy & Communications. “The new E3-2 modules support these initiatives, combined with the unbeatable power of the Calix end-to-end platforms, and ensure that we can rapidly turn up and deploy new services that delight our subscribers easily and quickly. It also increases the capacity of our GPON and XGS-PON deployments, especially in some of the remotest rural areas that we serve. We are excited about the new market opportunities that the enhanced E3-2 will introduce to us.”

To support the deployment of the E3-2, Calix+Education+Services has launched a new enterprise subscription for Intelligent Access EDGE customers. The Intelligent Access EDGE Enterprise eLearning Subscription provides easy access to all eLearning courses relevant to Intelligent Access EDGE solutions. This helps teams improve productivity and technician confidence.

“The broadband industry is at a pivotal point, where BSPs will either move with the industry or fall behind, and that depends on critical investments in the networks that will drive success and value for generations,” said Julie Kunstler, chief analyst, broadband access intelligence service at Omdia. “Future-proof networks have the lowest cost per bit, per mile, the ability to turn up new services quickly in competitive markets, and always-on capabilities. Additionally, network power consumption and environmental sustainability concerns are more critical than ever.”

Every 91 days, Calix releases updates for its award-winning cloud and software platforms. This consistent cadence enables BSPs to further their transformations from utility providers into experience providers. In this way, even the smallest service providers get the opportunity to accelerate their innovation, differentiate, and become giants in their markets.

“We are thrilled to bring new capabilities to the E3-2 that, along with Calix end-to-end platforms, enable our BSP network engineers to turn up new markets quickly and achieve incredible sustainability benefits,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products for Calix. “This is just the latest example of how we continue to push rapid innovation to support our customers as they evolve the broadband industry and the subscriber experience. Regardless of location, our customers are turning up superior broadband service faster than the competition thanks to the support of our platforms and systems. We look forward to working with them to take advantage of the myriad new market opportunities introduced by these enhancements to the E3-2.”

Learn how BSPs are leveraging the new E3-2+modulesto turn up service faster than the competition.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

