RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumors through its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) therapy platform, today announced RenovoTAMP was highlighted in two presentations delivered at the Advanced Interventional Management Symposium (AIMsymposium). RenovoTAMP is a unique therapy platform designed for targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to tumors. This symposium was the 30th annual AIMsymposium and is being held November 14-17, 2022 at the New York Hilton.

Presentations included:

Dr. Ripal Gandhi, Professor of Interventional Radiology at the Miami Cancer Institute and Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, presented “Advances in the Management of Pancreatic Cancer,” and provided an overview of the clinical challenges of the standard-of-care treatment available to locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) patients. Systemic intravenous (IV) chemotherapy is considered the standard of care for LAPC and is often associated with debilitating side effects and may be ineffective in treating this type of cancer due to tumors lacking dedicated blood vessels critical for delivering chemotherapy.



Dr. Gandhi highlighted the RenovoTAMP therapy platform’s potential as a targeted oncology option for LAPC patients. The presentation reviewed RenovoRx’s RR1 Phase I/II and RR2 Observational Registry studies and RenovoTAMP’s potential to increase chemotherapy delivery directly to the tumor to increase survival and reduce systemic toxicity. Dr. Gandhi also presented the mission and protocol behind the TIGeR-PaC study.



The Phase III TIGeR-PaC study is evaluating RenovoRx’s first product candidate, RenovoGem™, to treat LAPC through RenovoTAMP’s intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine, an FDA-approved chemotherapy. Study goals include the extension of patient survival, reduction of side effects associated with systemic chemotherapy, and improved quality of life for pancreatic cancer patients.





“The AIMsymposium is an insightful conference that focuses on current issues and new techniques in interventional radiology and endovascular therapy,” said Ramtin Agah, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Founder of RenovoRx. “We appreciate both Dr. Gandhi and Dr. Laing highlighting our therapy platform and its potential treatment option for patients diagnosed with difficult-to-treat cancers, like pancreatic and bile duct tumors.”

Dr. Agah added, “These presentations emphasize our team’s tremendous focus on refining RenovoTAMP as a potential, more targeted therapy for difficult-to-treat cancers. Results of our studies to date suggest that utilizing approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles via RenovoTAMP has the potential to increase their efficacy, improve safety, and widen therapeutic windows. We continue to push the understanding of the science behind our success. Our research has identified one of the major barriers to therapeutic success in the pancreatic cancer setting: these types of tumors do not have sufficient blood vessels that would normally deliver chemotherapy. The RenovoTAMP therapy may overcome that barrier by using pressure to force chemotherapy into the tissue.”

About the Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

TIGeR-PaC is a randomized multi-center Phase III study using RenovoRx’s innovative therapy platform, RenovoTAMP® (RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion). The study is evaluating the Company’s first product candidate, RenovoGemTM, to treat locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) through the intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine (FDA-approved chemotherapy). The study has a primary endpoint of overall survival and several secondary endpoints, including quality of life.

TIGeR-PaC is currently enrolling unresectable LAPC patients at several sites across the US. To learn more about the study and the participating clinical trial sites, visit https%3A%2F%2Frenovorx.com%2Fclinical-trial%2F.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. The company’s mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, thus improving patient well-being and extension of life so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes seven issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

