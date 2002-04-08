CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Plummer Wealth Strategists, formerly Plummer Financial, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $195 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and joins LPL from Royal Alliance, part of the Advisor Group network.

Based in Memphis, Tenn., the firm was founded as an insurance-based practice more than 30 years ago by Laurence Plummer, Sr., and has since evolved to a comprehensive financial services and wealth management firm. With the move to LPL, Laurence “LV” Plummer Jr., CFP®, has bought the business from his father, who is planning to retire. LV is joined by four office support staff members.

“I followed my father’s footsteps into the industry in 2012 with a mission to set the practice on a path toward the future by introducing new and exciting services that would help our clients have deeper and more holistic experiences,” LV said. “My goal is to bring fresh perspectives and a host of new client-facing technologies to the company in order to enhance the service experience for all who encounter it.”

That vision led to partnering with LPL to transform their business model to a more client-focused experience. LV said LPL “checked all the boxes” in their search for a partner to help them take the practice to the next level.

“We’re planning a radical transformation to usher clients to a deeper experience, ensuring every single goal is in a measurable, customized financial plan,” LV said. “We are embracing this new world of planning, and we recognize that the human advisory capacity and deep, comprehensive financial planning is where we can really generate value for clients. That’s why it was important to partner with LPL, which stands behind our goals, has a dedicated financial planning consulting team and invests in innovative technology. We now have systems in place to support us with more streamlined operations so we can spend more valuable time with clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We extend a warm welcome to LV and his team, and are honored they turned to LPL in their journey to elevate their business. Like LV, we recognize that financial planning is one of the most valuable services an advisor can provide to clients. At LPL, we offer the research, integrated tools, training and other resources designed to help advisors deliver tailored strategies and financial plans to address the needs of each individual. We are excited about the future of comprehensive wealth management, and are proud to support Plummer Wealth Strategists in its transformation.”

