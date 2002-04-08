VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") ( AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application titled “Structures for Growing Plants.”



This Notice of Allowance follows the Company’s recently granted patent from the USPTO related to its automated growing systems within its FORCEGH+ facilities. Specifically, this allowed patent application has 19 claims covering unique features and designs related to the structures for growing plants including, transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum, enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency, and innovative formation of structure support materials. This patent is among a group of applications the Company has submitted related to its FORCEGH+ facilities.

“I’m pleased to report another allowed patent related to our FORCEGH+ facilities,” commented Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE. “As evidenced by the granted patents announced to date as well as this notice of allowance, we are diligently working to ensure protection of our assets while strengthening our intellectual property portfolio. As we progress towards commencing development of the first Coachella Campus encompassing our state-of-the-art FORCEGH+ CEA facility, we believe IP will be a fundamental pillar to our success and differentiate our solutions from others in the industry.”

“We are achieving significant milestones related to our IP portfolio,” added Troy McClellan, President of AgriFORCE Solutions. “We continue to build upon a strong patent foundation and anticipate additional patents related to our FORCEGH+ facilities in the near-term that would further validate our ongoing efforts and business strategy. We are covering important aspects of our facilities including unique designs and technologies that we believe will set a new industry standard for higher quality and higher yield crops.”

About FORCEGH+ (previously, the AgriFORCE GrowHouse)

FORCEGH+, the Company’s proprietary grow facility design, is a sustainable methodology and environment, including in extreme macro climates, for growing optimized crops through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) equivalent pharma-grade standards. FORCEGH+ facilities are designed as advanced AgTech, high efficiency building envelopes developed through proprietary engineering and materials. FORCEGH+ advantages include revolutionary facility designs that harness the power of the sun; advanced hydroponics providing precise and consistent high yield crop growth cycles; and the ability to be deployed virtually anywhere. The Company has developed FORCEGH+ to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential as possible, while eliminating the need for pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, thereby providing customers with the next-generation of controlled-environment agriculture.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North and Central America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

