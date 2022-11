MESA, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles ( AMV), a vertically integrated electric vehicle technology ecosystem company, today announces it has received its first orders for residential energy storage packs from HALEE Solar, an Arizona-based socially responsible home energy system provider.



“Continuing to develop the full capability of our Atlis ecosystem, we are proud to partner with a fellow Mesa, AZ based business to provide residential energy storage solutions to the community,” stated Mark Hanchett, Atlis Motor Vehicles’ Founder and CEO. “As a company based in the United States developing its own battery systems, we are uniquely suited to collaborate with socially responsible energy companies in the same way that we collaborate with EV OEMs – namely, by providing efficient and powerful energy solutions.”

“We are excited to work with Atlis to create a whole home energy solution that is both functionally and aesthetically optimized for the residential market,” says HALEE CEO Tyler Lyman. “HALEE’s solution addresses the three key issues hindering clean energy adoption today, an aesthetic solution, optimized for the residential building process, and better economics.”

To learn more about Atlis Energy Storage Solutions, please visit https://www.atlismotorvehicles.com/energy-solutions.

About HALEE Solar

HALEE (Home Automation, Lighting, Environmental, and Electrical) is a socially responsible home energy system. With smarter solar solutions, we help builders and consumers lower their impact on the environment while still creating beautiful, cost-effective homes. Social impact fuels innovation at HALEE. It has always motivated us to deliver affordable and sustainable solutions that create meaningful change. We are, first and foremost, driven by our mission: to reduce carbon-based energy usage by 70% in every HALEE household. Every product and service we offer is designed to support this goal. Our team is made up of entrepreneurs, finance experts, software and energy engineers, and more. But what we have in common is our commitment to having a positive impact on our homes, our communities, and our world.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles ( AMV) is a startup EV ecosystem technology company developing products that will power work. Building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries, Atlis intends to meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles by developing battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric work vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," v"intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial and operating outlook, amount of reservation interest and related potential sales, future capital expenditures and other operating expenses, expectations and timing related to product launches, production and delivery volumes, the range and performance of the XP platform and XT truck, estimates of the length of time its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund planned operations, plans and expectations regarding its future capital raises and funding strategy, the timing of deliveries, future manufacturing capabilities and facilities, ability to mitigate supply chain and logistics risks, ability to vertically integrate production processes, future sales channels and strategies, future market launches and international expansion, the potential success of our go-to-market strategy and future vehicle programs, and the promise of the electric vehicle battery technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Atlis and Atlis management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including all of the risk factors stated under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Post-Qualification Amendment No. 11 on Form 1-A POS (“Form 1-A”) filed with the SEC on September 22, 2022, as well as other documents Atlis has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Atlis's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks of which Atlis does not currently know or that Atlis currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Atlis's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Atlis anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Atlis's assessments to change. However, while Atlis may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Atlis specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Atlis's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

PRESS-

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

[email protected]

AMV Contact-

Mary Trout

Atlis Motor Vehicles

[email protected]