Informatica%26reg%3B ( NYSE:INFA, Financial), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Burton Snowboards is using Informatica's Master Data Management (MDM) solutions to manage its data as a strategic asset. Burton, a premier snowboarding brand known for its relentless promotion of the sport, designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the snowboard lifestyle. The Vermont-headquartered company has offices in Austria, Japan, Australia, Canada, China and thousands of wholesale dealers worldwide.

Burton wanted to uplevel its data management to efficiently serve downstream analytics and corresponding data science to get the right product in front of the right customer. The company relies on its ERP solutions for its analytics and power business Intelligence for executive dashboards. The data and analytics team wanted to improve data visualization across executive dashboards to increase profitability and streamline operations. By leveraging real-time data, Burton wanted to increase supply chain efficiency further and accommodate seasonal demands.

"We're a growing company and strive to do more with less and Informatica allows us to do just that," said Kyle Wierenga, Vice President of Global Information Technology & Analytics. "As we approach peak snowboarding season, Informatica's Cloud Data Governance and MDM solutions help us maintain a high bar for data quality and management. By empowering our teams with access to the right data at the right time and the know-how to use it, we can predict demand accurately and build a product strategy based on customer needs."

Informatica powers Burton to manage, own and derive insights from their data. Leveraging Informatica's Axon Data Governance, Burton first increased transparency on its data footprint and then set out to make it discoverable and interoperable. Furthermore, Burton has been able to deliver trusted, relevant data to users across the business, reducing the time from data to insight. This is noticeable in domains and teams that embarked on the Data Governance journey as early adopters.

"Continuous innovation is at the core of Burton's commitment to its customers. The company started the process of cloud migration three years ago and is now at over eighty percent in the cloud,” said Manouj Tahiliani, General Manager, Informatica MDM and Business 360. “Informatica works with Burton to leverage data as a critical asset for scaling the business as needed. Key business decisions, including product recommendations, are based on the analysis of millions of data points to build a smart product strategy for customers.”

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

