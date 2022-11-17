PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced its founding membership in the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) of SEMI.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis is proud to announce that we have joined the global Semiconductor Climate Consortium, as a Founding Member, bolstering our own sustainability work with the power of the semiconductor ecosystem. As a leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Axcelis promotes progressive action towards climate change through collaboration with SCC member companies' joint knowledge and innovative technologies."

"I applaud Axcelis for its commitment to become a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool industry resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges and to meet tracking and reporting requirements across the value chain. The SCC members look forward to defining and prioritizing sustainability goals and to harness the collective energy of the global semiconductor supply chain to create solutions."

About Axcelis:



Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

About Semiconductor Climate Consortium:



The Semiconductor Climate Consortium is focused on the challenges of climate change and works to speed industry value chain efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in member company operations and in other sectors of our value chain. We believe that the collaboration of our member companies, with our accumulated knowledge and innovative technology, will accelerate solutions to the most pressing problems. Working together, we will address and solve issues no one company can do alone.

