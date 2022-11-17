PR Newswire

JENNIE-O® team members and Carla Hall visit Panorama High School today

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand – category leader and trusted brand for turkey products – announced a partnership in October with esteemed chef, cookbook author and beloved TV personality Carla Hall . As part of this partnership, the Jennie-O team and Hall visit schools across the nation to honor school cafeteria staff by hosting School Cafeteria Takeovers, which kicked off last month in Knoxville, Tenn., at Blue Grass Elementary School. Today, the team recognizes the unsung heroes of the school cafeteria at Panorama High School in Los Angeles, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

"Jennie-O and I had a fabulous time honoring the cafeteria school staff in Knoxville and I cannot wait to visit Panorama High School in Los Angeles — part of the second largest school district in the nation — to show their staff how much they are loved and appreciated," said Hall. "We all know how incredibly important it is for our kids to have the proper nutrition to help sustain them throughout the day, and Jennie-O® turkey products provide the type of quality protein and nourishment that our teens need to succeed."

Hall and the Jennie-O® brand team worked together to develop a delicious menu featuring Jennie-O® turkey for the school cafeteria staff to enjoy today. During the event, Hall will lead a baking tutorial of her famous biscuits with school cafeteria staff and culinary students. Additionally, the brand will bring in local businesses to offer refreshments and relaxing amenities for school cafeteria heroes. And, finally, staff will receive heartfelt notes of gratitude from the student body.

To coincide with the School Cafeteria Takeover, LAUSD will announce that they are the first district to serve the No Antibiotics Ever turkey from the Jennie-O® brand as part of their school nutrition program.

"Our cafeteria staff are truly some of the hardest working people in the school system, and not only do they feed our children, but they also put smiles on their faces," said Joe Nardulli, principal of Panorama High School. "We are so excited to introduce the new No Antibiotics Ever Jennie-O® turkey product and be taken care of by Chef Carla Hall and the Jennie-O® brand. This will be a memory we all will cherish for a long time to come!"

"November is a month of thanks, and this month we are especially thankful for our school cafeteria staff, and who better to honor them than Chef Carla Hall with a delicious meal of Jennie-O® turkey?" said Renee Cool, brand manager at Jennie-O Turkey Store. "In addition to honoring our school cafeteria staff, we are officially cutting the ribbon and introducing our No Antibiotics Ever Jennie-O® turkey product at Panorama High School."

In addition to Blue Grass Elementary School in Knoxville in October and Panorama High School in Los Angeles today, the Jennie-O® brand team and Hall will visit a school in Houston in February and the final leg of the tour will commence in Detroit in May.

As part of the School Cafeteria Takeovers program with Hall, the makers of the Jennie-O® brand will provide $25,000 to four additional schools throughout the year to help fulfill wish lists for cafeterias in need of new equipment and supplies.

Jennie-O® is the leading turkey provider to school districts in the United States.

Jennie-O is the leading turkey provider in 9 of the top 10 school districts in the nation.

Jennie-O serves more than 5,000 school districts in the U.S.

Jennie-O has the largest variety of K-12 turkey products in America.

The Jennie-O sales team has more than 100 years of combined experience in servicing K-12.

90 percent of USDA-donated turkey is processed by Jennie-O.

For more information about Jennie-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieOTurkey , Instagram.com/JennieO , TikTok.com/@jennieobrand and Twitter.com/JennieO .

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide.

