Company Secures Patent Issuance for Previously Announced Patent Application for Novel Fabrication Process to Advance High-Volume Foundry Potential; Enables Stable, High Yielding Poling of Polymer Devices with Silicon Photonics Circuits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the issuance of a U.S. patent, the application of which was announced in June 2022, on a new invention that will enhance polymer modulator manufacturing in high-volume foundries when integrated with silicon photonics.

The patent issuance – entitled "Hybrid electro-optic polymer modulator with silicon photonics" under patent number US 11,435,604 B2 – details a novel fabrication process that allows Lightwave Logic's proprietary polymers to be fabricated by silicon foundries in a high-volume manufacturing environment. The patent also details a more efficient process that allows for high yielding, high stability poling of polymers in a high-volume foundry manufacturing environment. The development of the Process Development Kit (PDK) for this new optical hybrid optical modulator design is now in progress with Lightwave Logic's foundry partners.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "We are pleased to further strengthen our issued patent portfolio, solidifying our intellectual property moat as we continue our forward progress with our foundry, packaging, and transceiver partners. This patent in particular is exciting from a commercial standpoint as it enables our polymers to be mass-produced using existing silicon foundry equipment, simplifying production for the foundry's we are working with. I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead both on the licensing and technology transfer fronts as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

