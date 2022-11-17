PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that it has been ranked on the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 list, the most comprehensive ranking of 500 of the largest U.S. franchise systems. The Joint Chiropractic is positioned at 198 and is also listed fifth on the Top 10 Fastest Growers by Unit Percentage (21.9 percent). This is the company's second year breaking into the top 200 listing of brands; the ranking is based on The Joint Chiropractic's systemwide sales from its previous year's performance.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Franchise Times in this highly anticipated classification that celebrates the best franchising brands in the country," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "This recognition continues to reinforce The Joint as a trailblazer in the growing sector of health and medical franchising."

The Franchise Times Top 500 is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every segment gained ground in 2021, with some getting back to or even surpassing 2019 sales while others still have work to do.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About the Franchise Times Top 500

The Franchise Times Top 500 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 500 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-500- 2022.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 800 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

