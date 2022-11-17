PR Newswire

CARY, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced today announced that it has been named a top place to work by The Dallas Morning News for the sixth consecutive year.

In bestowing the award, The Dallas Morning News cited high marks given to Fathom by its agents for allowing them to run their businesses their way, keeping more of their commission, and fostering an environment that genuinely cares about customer service.

"I founded Fathom with the belief that we can change the real estate industry through two simple yet profound principles, love and service," said Fathom Founder and CEO Joshua Harley. "Real estate can be more than just a livelihood. It can also be a mission and a purpose. I am proud of our amazing agents and staff who share that same passion and desire to touch the lives of the tens of thousands of people we meet and serve each year. To be ranked in the top four of this award six years in a row is an honor and a testament to the culture we have built at Fathom.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is our largest market, with more than 2,300 agents, making this award even more meaningful, as we've been able to build a strong and successful virtual organization. A heartfelt thank you to the entire Fathom family across the country for their hard work and dedication to our core values," Harley added. "With your help, we will continue revolutionizing the residential real estate industry."

The 2022 rankings, in its 14th year, were based on survey responses from businesses across several industries operating in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Now operating in 38 states, Fathom is different from most residential real estate brokerages, offering its agents 100% commission, cutting-edge technology, a generous referral program, robust training and support, and servant leadership. The Company also provides access to affordable healthcare and a scholarship fund for agents' families. For real estate agents interested in learning more about Fathom or joining the team, visit FathomCareers.com.

