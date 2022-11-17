PR Newswire

Only 60 Companies Selected – Based on 2,000 Respondents

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the BioSpace Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report.

This report ranks the most desired 30 large companies and 30 small companies to work for. The winners were recognized for their workplace flexibility - namely remote work options, work-home balance awareness, cultures of inclusion and progressive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. "'Best Places to Work" highlights top life sciences organizations that are doing the best they can to remain competitive, demonstrate core values, engage and retain employees and attract top talent.

Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, commented, "At BioLife, our team members are our most important asset. Our culture is based on teamwork driven by a high-trust, interdependent approach that fosters and recognizes collaboration, authentic communication and a strong sense of respect for each other. In this challenging recruiting environment, it's very satisfying to see BioLife be recognized among an elite group of very well-managed and sought-after companies."

The complete list can be viewed here; https://www.biospace.com/best-places-to-work/

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

About Best Places to Work

The list includes 60 U.S.-operating employers that have been recognized as "Best Places to Work" by the life sciences community, with 30 ranked in large and small employer categories, respectively.

Following nominations, BioSpace received more than 2,000 submissions from biopharma industry professionals to identify which companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry.

