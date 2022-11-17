PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it has named Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lindblom has served as the Company's Chief Technology Officer since September 2020, and will now be responsible for managing the Company's digital channel. Mr. Lindblom will report directly to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. President and CEO Sue Gove.

"We are proud to leverage our organization's strong talent and elevate Scott, an accomplished leader who possesses significant digital transformation and IT solutions expertise. Scott has experience modernizing technology capabilities for leading retailers and an intimate understanding of our business' requirements and customers," said Sue Gove, Bed & Beyond Inc.'s President and CEO. "Scott's proven skill-set will add meaningfully to our executive team as he continues to add value to our enterprise technology transformation, working to streamline our IT infrastructure and advance our digital capabilities."

In his new role, Mr. Lindblom will oversee further development of an omni-always shopping experience for customers, including directing and shaping the end-to-end customer experience in partnership with marketing and brand leaders, end-user platform optimization and customer contact management and support. Mr. Lindblom will continue to drive the Company's technology transformation plan in support of operational excellence, creating an engaging, differentiated experience for customers. His team's priorities include leveraging data, analytics, and agile technology development to create efficiencies, enhance system performance, and drive innovation across the organization.

About Scott Lindblom

Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020, Mr. Lindblom was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Michael's, where he transformed the IT function of the business into a high performing value creation department that enhanced and streamlined the shopping experience for customers, while creating significant revenue impact. Previously, he was Group Vice President of IT at ROSS Stores, leading a national team to implement a micro-merchandising planning solution that helped to increase operating income and improve the customer experience. Mr. Lindblom also held senior roles within supply chain management and IT at Best Buy.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, and facevalues.com.

