Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, is pleased to announce its participation in the following upcoming in person investor conferences in November and December.

TD Technology Conference:

Q4 Inc. will be participating in the TD Technology Conference in Toronto on November 21st and 22nd, 2022. In addition to hosting individual investor meetings, Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat interview on November 22nd at 2:45 pm ET. Investors can register to listen to the webcast here.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference:

Q4 Inc. will be attending the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference taking place November 28th to December 1st, 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ. Q4 Inc. will be offering individual investor meetings on November 30th at the conference.

National Bank Financial Technology Conference - Investing for the Future:

On December 7th, 2022, Q4 Inc. will be participating in the Investing for the Future Technology Conference hosted by National Bank in Toronto. The event will include one-on-one investor meetings and corporate presentations. Darrell Heaps will be taking part in the Enterprise Tech Panel at 10:10 am ET. Further details will be made available closer to the event through Q4’s Investor event+page.

