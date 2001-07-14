Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is continuing its investigation whether certain directors and officers of Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) breached their fiduciary duties to Biogen and its shareholders. If you are a Biogen shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Biogen Board of Directors (the “Board”) made, or caused Biogen to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Biogen’s business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether Everbridge misled investors regarding: (a) the number of sites ready, willing, and able to administer Aduhelm immediately after approval; (b) the significance of logistical constraints on diagnosing patients; (c) the degree to which Medicare’s coverage of the treatment was independent of the FDA’s approval of the treatment; (d) the willingness of third-party payors to cover Aduhelm at a premium price point, or, indeed, at any price point absent peer-reviewed data supporting a determination of the treatment’s clinical effectiveness; and (e) the Veterans Health Administration’s willingness and capacity to cover and administer Aduhelm for its beneficiaries; and whether, as a result, statements about Everbridge’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 11, 2022, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a draft opinion, stating it would only pay for Aduhelm for patients in a hospital-sponsored clinical trial. On this news, Biogen’s common stock price fell to close at $225 per share on January 12, 2022.

What You Can Do

If you are a Biogen shareholder, you may have legal claims against Biogen's directors and officers.

