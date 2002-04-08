NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and CEO of MiNK, will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday December 1st, at 4:45 PM ET.



Access to the live fireside chat is available at https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/inkt/2382660. A replay will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page of the MiNK website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

MiNK recently presented new data from five presentations at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting on November 10th. These presentations are available on the MiNK website at https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

