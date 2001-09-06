COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted therapeutics to specifically treat ESR1-mutated metastatic breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that it had four abstracts accepted as poster presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which will be held Dec. 6-10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.



Two of the posters address the evaluation of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to determine levels of mutant ESR1 in patients who participated in each of Sermonix’s Evaluation of Lasofoxifene in ESR1 Mutations (ELAINE) Phase 2 studies. ELAINE 1 assessed the efficacy and safety of Sermonix’s lead development candidate, oral lasofoxifene, versus the current standard of care, intramuscular fulvestrant, in postmenopausal women with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer (mBC) and an ESR1 mutation. ELAINE 2 evaluated lasofoxifene in combination with the CDK4/6 inhibitor abemaciclib in a heavily pre-treated ESR1 mutation positive patient population.

“We are excited to share details around the impact lasofoxifene, our ESR1 mutation-targeted endocrine therapy, has – alone and in combination – on mutant allele fraction (MAF), and how molecular response relates to clinical outcomes in our two Phase 2 ELAINE studies,” said David Portman, M.D., chief executive officer of Sermonix. “We look forward to further exploring the unmet need in ESR1 mutation-positive breast cancer during our upcoming Phase 3 program set to launch in early 2023.”

The two other posters address the results of Sermonix’s “ELAINE ESR1 and Quality of Life Survey (EQUALS),” created to help inform practicing oncologists about patients’ understanding of ESR1 mutations and the quality of life of metastatic breast cancer patients. One poster focuses on quality of life, while the other focuses on patient understanding of genomic testing and ESR1 mutations.

Sermonix executives will also be available in the company’s SABCS booth, #307, located on the ground level. Those interested in setting up a meeting should contact Monica Kozlowski at [email protected].

Poster sessions details are as follows:

Poster ID: P5-05-04

Poster Title: Estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from patients with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC) treated with lasofoxifene or fulvestrant in the ELAINE 1 study

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Time: 5-6:15 p.m. CT

Poster ID: P5-05-02

Poster Title: Estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from patients with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC) treated with lasofoxifene plus abemaciclib in the ELAINE 2 study

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Time: 5-6:15 p.m. CT

Poster ID: P6-09-01

Poster Title: Treatment goals and quality of life (QOL) in a survey of patients with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC)

Date: Friday, December 9, 2022

Time: 7-8:15 a.m. CT

Poster ID: P6-09-02

Poster Title: Knowledge of tumor/blood genomic testing (NGS) and ESR1 mutations in a survey of patients with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC)

Date: Friday, December 9, 2022

Time: 7-8:15 a.m. CT

About Lasofoxifene

Lasofoxifene is an investigational targeted endocrine treatment and next-generation nonsteroidal selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), which Sermonix licensed globally from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( LGND) and has been studied in previous comprehensive Phase 1-3 non-oncology clinical trials in more than 15,000 postmenopausal women worldwide. Lasofoxifene’s bioavailability and activity in mutations of the estrogen receptor could potentially hold promise for patients who have acquired endocrine resistance due to ESR1 mutations, a common finding in the metastatic setting and an area of high unmet medical need. Lasofoxifene’s novel activity in ESR1 mutations was discovered at Duke University and Sermonix has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product in this area. Lasofoxifene, a potent, oral SERM could, if approved, play a critical role in the targeted precision medicine treatment of advanced ER+ breast cancer.

About Sermonix

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products and is currently undertaking two Phase 2 clinical studies of lasofoxifene, its lead investigational drug. The Sermonix management team, led by founder Dr. David Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development, regulatory and commercialization processes. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, has many decades of experience at AstraZeneca in the breast cancer drug development arena. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, is recognized for his expertise in nuclear receptor biology. Miriam Portman, M.D., is co-founder and chief operating officer, with expertise in clinical trial conduct and patient recruitment. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., chief strategy and development officer, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D., vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert’s Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at SermonixPharma.com.

