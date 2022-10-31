CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) announced today that its investment funds have been recognized with 14 Refinitiv Canada Lipper Fund Awards for 2022. The awards recognize mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers.

“Congratulations go to our investment management team, whose talent and expertise earned these prestigious awards,” said Marc-André Lewis, Executive Vice-President and Head of Investment Management for CI GAM.

“The CI GAM team has made significant changes over the last two years to modernize our business and build a fully integrated global institutional-grade investment platform. Combining our former in-house investment boutiques into one team has allowed us to align our investment professionals by specialization, introduce a collaborative team-based approach, and enhance the research, risk management, trading, technology and other resources supporting the group.

“These awards, which span multiple asset classes across our mutual funds and ETF lineups, speak to the success of our new approach,” Mr. Lewis said.

The 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for Canada were announced this morning. The winning CI GAM investment funds are listed below.

Mutual fund awards

CI+American+Small+Companies+Fund received the award for three-year returns in the U.S. small/mid-cap equity category.

CI+Canadian+Dividend+Fund was the winner in the Canadian dividend and income equity category for 10-year returns.

CI+Floating+Rate+Income+Fund received two awards in the floating rate loan category for three and five-year returns.

CI+Global+Core+Plus+Bond+Fund was the winner of two awards for three and five-year returns in the Canadian fixed-income category.

CI+Global+Infrastructure+Fund received the award for five-year returns in the global infrastructure equity category.

CI+Global+Investment+Grade+Class was the winner of two awards in the global fixed-income category for three and five-year returns.

ETF awards

CI+Canadian+Convertible+Bond+ETF (TSX: CXF) was the winner over three years in the Canadian corporate fixed-income category.

CI+Morningstar+Canada+Value+Index+ETF (TSX: FXM) was the winner in the Canadian equity category for three-year returns.

CI+Preferred+Share+ETF (TSX: FPR) topped the preferred share fixed-income category for five-year returns.

CI+WisdomTree+International+Quality+Dividend+Growth+Index+ETF+%28Hedged+Units%29 (TSX: IQD) won two awards, for three and five-year returns, in the international equity category.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focused the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $364.3 billion in total assets as of October 31, 2022.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

About the Lipper Methodology

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see %3Ci%3Elipperfundawards.com%3C%2Fi%3E.Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

CI American Small Companies Fund (Series P) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. small/mid-cap equity category for three years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 26 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 for Series P: -10.1% (1 year), 10.8% (3 years), 7.6% (5 years) and 6.6% (since inception; 2017-05-01).

CI Canadian Dividend Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian dividend and income equity category for 10 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 50 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 for Series F: -2.0% (1 year), 9.9% (3 years), 7.5% (5 years) and 10.4% (10 years).

CI Floating Rate Income Fund (Series P) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the floating rate loan category for 3 years and 5 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 12 funds (3 years) and 11 funds (5 years). Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 for Series P: -0.6% (1 year), 4.0% (3 years), 4.2% (5 years) and 4.0% (since inception; 2017-06-01).

CI Global Core Plus Bond Fund (Series P) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the Canadian fixed income category for 3 years and 5 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 88 funds (3 years) and 79 funds (5 years). Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 for Series P: -12.4% (1 year), -1.3% (3 years), 0.9% (5 years) and 0.7% (since inception; 2017-05-01).

CI Global Infrastructure Fund (Series P) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the global infrastructure equity category for 5 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 12 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 was 3.0% (1 year), 5.4% (3 years), 7.4% (5 years) and 6.9% (since inception; 2015-03-25).

CI Global Investment Grade Class (Series P) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the global fixed-income category for 3 and 5 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 65 funds (3 years) and 46 funds (5 years). Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -13.3% (1 year), -0.4% (3 years), 1.7% (5 years) and 2.1% (since inception; 2016-07-04).

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSX: CXF) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian corporate fixed-income ETF category for three years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 15 ETFs. Performance for the ETF for the period ended October 31, 2022: -3.4% (1 year), 3.9% (3 years), 3.9% (5 years) and 4.7% (10 years).

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF (TSX: FXM) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian equity ETF category for three years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 39 ETFs. Performance for the ETF for the period ended October 31, 2022: -1.5% (1 year), 12.0% (3 years), 7.4% (5 years) and 8.5% (10 years).

CI Preferred Share ETF (TSX: FPR) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the preferred share fixed-income ETF category for 5 years ending July 31, 2022 out of a classification total of 14 ETFs. Performance for the ETF for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -13.2% (1 year), 5.3% (3 years), 2.3% (5 years) and 4.8% (since inception; 2016-05-11).

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Hedged Units) (TSX: IQD) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the international equity ETF category for 3 and 5 years ending July 31, 2022, out of a classification total of 31 ETFs (3 years) and 20 ETFs (5 years). Performance for the ETF for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -12.3% (1 year), 5.2% (3 years), 4.6% (5 years) and 7.1% (since inception; 2016-07-12).

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”) Morningstar® Canada Target Dividend IndexTM (the “Index”) is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”). The securities of each CI Morningstar ETFs (the “ETFs”) are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar or any of its affiliates (collectively, ‘‘Morningstar’’), and Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance.

CI Global Asset Management is licensed by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to use certain WisdomTree indexes (the “WisdomTree Indexes”) and WisdomTree marks.

“WisdomTree®” and “Variably Hedged®” are registered trademarks of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. The ETFs referring to such indexes (the “WT Licensee Products”) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by WisdomTree Investments, Inc., or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to the WT Licensee Products) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the WT Licensee Products in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the WT Licensee Products to achieve their investment objectives) or regarding use of such indexes or any data included therein.

