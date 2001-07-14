The average monthly ComEd customer bill in the fourth quarter of 2022 was lower than the average charges paid by customers in 2021 in 49 out of 50 U.S. states, based on an analysis of the latest information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

ComEd’s work to manage costs has contributed to Illinois having the lowest average 2021 bill in the Midwest for a tenth year in a row and among the five lowest in the U.S, according to a recent+announcement+by+the+Citizens+Utility+Board. The average ComEd monthly bill is currently lower than it was last year, even as inflation has driven many costs higher, and it is no greater than 10 years ago.

“ComEd is working to support customers through reliable, clean, and affordable energy,” said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones. “We’ve worked over the last decade to control costs while focusing on enabling more clean energy and improving the overall reliability of our grid. Our investments are providing our customers with the best electric value in the nation.”

The combination of nuclear, wind, and solar facilities in the northern Illinois region generates enough clean energy to meet 95 percent of ComEd customers’ demand when they consume it.

In addition to consistently providing competitive rates, ComEd has continued its record of strong reliability performance in 2022. Overall reliability for the first 10 months of the year was better+than+in+any+prior+year and 82 percent better than when ComEd began to increase its smart grid improvements in 2012. Since it began its smart grid investments, ComEd and its more than 6,200 employees have helped customers avoid nearly 19 million outages, saving more than $3 billion in outage-related costs.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005774/en/