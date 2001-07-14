dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today that it intends to present at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, at 9:25 AM ET, senior management will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto.

On Wednesday, December 7, at 11:30 AM ET, senior management will present at Stifel Canada’s Future of Healthcare Conference in Toronto.

Interested parties can access the TD and Stifel webcasts by going to 'Events and Presentations' on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website here:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.dentalcorp.ca%2Fsite%2Finvestor-events-presentations

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005769/en/