Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants,today announced the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) selected Hudson Pacific as a joint recipient of the 2022 Office Leader in the Light Award—the organization’s highest sustainability achievement for office and other property sector REITs.

Hudson Pacific is widely recognized for its industry leadership in sustainability, including most recently ranking #1 out of 96 office companies in the Americas in GRESB’s 2022 Real Estate Assessment. In 2020, the company was one of the first major real estate organizations to achieve 100% carbon neutrality across all operations. Hudson Pacific’s in-service office portfolio is 82% LEED, 71% ENERGY STAR and 33% Fitwel certified, and the company was named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Hudson Pacific recently completed a $350 million green bond offering to finance Eligible Green Projects such as green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency and/or clean transportation.

"Receiving Nareit’s Leader in the Light award is a great honor and a testament to our entire organization’s commitment to sustainability," said Natalie Teear, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Sustainability and Social Impact for Hudson Pacific. “Sustainability is a cornerstone of Hudson Pacific’s broader strategy to attract leading tenants in this dynamic office environment, and we are thrilled to continue to innovate and lead our industry in this important area."

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

