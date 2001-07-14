Braze (Nasdaq:BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

Braze believes that this report is a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to continuously evaluate and improve practices around environmental stewardship, social impact, and governance. The report also includes the company’s first greenhouse gas emissions audit, first materiality assessment, and outlines Braze’s implementation of an inclusion-first approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

“It’s our responsibility, as global citizens and technology leaders, to be a positive force for our employees, customers, communities, and shareholders,” said Rod McLeod, VP of Social Impact at Braze. “Our first ESG Report is an important step towards that mission, laying a strong foundation that we are committed to building upon in the coming years. We want to weave our social impact program the fabric of our company strategy, culture, and vision.”

The report highlights key initiatives and accomplishments that illustrate the Braze vision for ESG including:

Social Impact : Through the Pledge 1% movement, we have committed to disburse 1% of our outstanding equity over a 10 year period, to support charitable organizations selected by our employees. Through our Tech+for+Black+Founders program, we provide free access to the Braze platform, for Black-led companies across the U.S. and EMEA. The program currently includes 22 companies, and has donated $450,000 in annualized Braze product value in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

: Through the Pledge 1% movement, we have committed to disburse 1% of our outstanding equity over a 10 year period, to support charitable organizations selected by our employees. Through our Tech+for+Black+Founders program, we provide free access to the Braze platform, for Black-led companies across the U.S. and EMEA. The program currently includes 22 companies, and has donated $450,000 in annualized Braze product value in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. DEI Initiatives: Internally, Braze is taking an inclusion-first approach to DEI, which includes implementing an inclusive hiring process and conducting inclusion management training in an effort to improve the employee experience for people from all backgrounds and experiences.

Internally, Braze is taking an inclusion-first approach to DEI, which includes implementing an inclusive hiring process and conducting inclusion management training in an effort to improve the employee experience for people from all backgrounds and experiences. Environmental Stewardship: We operate with a sustainable mindset and deep commitment to the environment. This includes choosing office buildings that have the equivalent to a LEED Gold rating, and conducting our first greenhouse gas emissions audit. As a next step, we are working on a climate strategy and reduction plan to reduce our climate impact.

The full Braze ESG report can be found here.

