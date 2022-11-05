Kroger Announces Third Quarter Conference Call with Investors

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2022

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the third quarter 2022.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's third quarter 2022 ended on November 5, 2022.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

