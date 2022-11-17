Ranked 94th Fastest Growing Company in North America

Ranked 21st Fastest Growing Life Sciences Company

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a commercial stage pharmaceutical and consumer health company providing pediatric-focused prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions, announced today it has ranked 94th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. Aytu ranked 21st among life sciences companies and is ranked for the second year in a row.

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The 2022 Technology Fast 500 rankings are based on percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In fiscal 2022, Aytu generated total net revenue of $96.7 million, an increase of 47% compared to fiscal 2021, driven by an 87% increase in the Company's prescription products. The Company recently announced its first quarter fiscal 2023 (three months ending September 30, 2022) financial results, which showed strong continued revenue growth and the Company's first quarter with positive adjusted EBITDA.

"We are extremely pleased to be part of the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of most rapidly growing companies," commented Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma. "The tremendous commercial growth we have achieved over the past few years is a credit to the entire Aytu BioPharma team who have embraced our mission to be a leading pharmaceutical company focused on pediatric-centric prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions. With our efforts on accelerating growth in our commercial business and achieving positive cash flows and profits, we believe the future is bright for Aytu."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''forecast,'' ''could,'' ''expect,'' ''suggest,'' ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''anticipate,'' ''intend,'' ''plan,'' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any statements regarding the financial results and statements presented in this press release and during the business update call following its release. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the growth of Aytu's commercial business, the timing of and ability to generate consistent positive EBITDA and future cash flows. We also refer you to the risks described in ''Risk Factors'' in Aytu's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q, and in the other reports and documents it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts for Investors:

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

[email protected]

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726337/Aytu-BioPharma-Ranked-Among-Fastest-Growing-Companies-in-North-America-on-Deloittes-Technology-Fast-500TM-for-Second-Year-in-a-Row



