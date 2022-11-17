Halberd Successful In Laboratory Tests In Eradicating All Five of The Top Cancer Disease Antigens Attempted To Date.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) researchers have been successful in in-vitro laboratory tests using buffer solution in eradicating the cancer disease antigen CTLA-4 through the use of laser emissive energy in their latest series of tests. Halberd had been successful previously in eradicating all five cancer disease antigens (PD-1, PDL-1, IL-6, TNF-Alpha, and CTLA-4) attempted to date in a matter of less than 10 minutes exposure to laser emissive energy using Halberd's patent-pending process in conjunction with antibodies conjoined with proprietary nanoparticles. Halberd plans to demonstrate successful eradication of the remaining BTLA cancer disease antigen in near-term scheduled testing.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Cancer centers around the world have used anti-CTLA-4 drugs to block the impact of the disease on cancer patients. Halberd's approach is to remove CTLA-4 and the other cancer-causing disease antigens from bodily fluids via our patented extracorporeal (outside the body) process in a matter of just a few minutes. Halberd's process is designed to eliminate potential side effects which often accompany conventional medical practices available today. I like to call our technology ‘God's method of curing cancer.'

I strongly believe, based on numerous medical articles, that the ability to precisely control the concentration of cancer target antigens will be the solution for beating cancer at any stage."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "We are pleased at these initial results in our in-vitro laboratory testing. Our unique, and, in fact, unprecedented ability to fine tune the process and precisely control the level of cancer antigens is critically important given that many of the antigens which we have successfully eradicated in-vitro are important to the body, but which have reached dangerously excessive levels. We are confident that our methodology of eliminating disease at the source, can lead to lower cost, safer and yet more effective cancer treatments, without dangerous side effects. After we are successful in eradicating our next target cancer antigen (BTLA), we will consider what type of animal test best demonstrates the superiority of our cancer treatment methodology."

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April, 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions our readers that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.(C) 2022, Halberd Corporation

