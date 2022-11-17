New Director of Commercial Development Brings Sales Expertise in Logistics, Healthcare, Captive Insurance

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced the hiring of Marius Karoy, Director of Commercial Development. With nearly two decades of leadership experience in sales and business development, and with expertise and established relationships in logistics, healthcare and captive insurance, Marius brings to SOBRsafe a strong track record of account acquisition and recurring revenue generation.

Prior to SOBRsafe, Marius served in various management roles with Instructional Technologies Inc., most recently as its Chief Commercial Officer. Instructional Technologies provides online software-as-a-service (SaaS) training to the transportation, warehousing and distribution/logistics industries. During his tenure, Marius drove double-digit year-on-year revenue growth for 16 consecutive years. He expanded the enterprise customer base from 110 to 600, securing numerous Fortune 500 accounts. Marius pioneered the company's subscription model, more than quadrupling monthly users to 200,000.

Marius was a Pamplin Graduate Fellow at the University of Portland, where he received his Master of Business Administration, Global Business concentration. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Montana. A native of Norway, Marius was previously a civil economist in Oslo. He now resides in Vancouver, Washington.

"Marius has the demonstrated ability to generate and ramp revenue for emerging growth technology companies, and we believe his skillset and network are ideal for SOBRsafe at this sales inflection point," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "In just six months from commercial launch we have cultivated a significant pipeline of prospective customers. We believe that Marius can be a true catalyst for SOBRsafe, both in converting this pipeline to revenue and leveraging his rolodex to quickly expand our reach. We are excited to welcome Marius to the SOBRsafe team!"

Followed Marius Karoy, "Alcohol abuse is a significant risk to the health and safety of our workplaces and communities. I am proud to join a group committed to solving the problem and saving lives. In my experience, SOBRsafe's employee-friendly, SaaS solution for alcohol detection will be highly attractive to employers as an alternative to current invasive practices. I am eager to introduce SOBRsafe to my customer contacts, and quickly expand awareness across the safety-sensitive markets to which I've successfully sold for twenty years."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, Denver-based SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces and alcohol rehabilitation; other intended applications include probation management and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

