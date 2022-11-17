SKYX's Revolutionary Smart Ceiling Plug Recognized for its Safety, Smart Features and Groundbreaking Design by the World Leading Consumer Technology Association

The Company Will Host a Virtual Investor Event Today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern to Discuss New Developments

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally whose mission is to make homes and buildings smart, safe and advanced as the standard, today announced that its Smart Sky Ceiling Plug has won the Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) 2023 Innovation Award for Smart Home Category. The Company will host a virtual investor event today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss new developments, which can be accessed HERE.

To watch a video on the award winning product, please click here: http://www.skyplug.com/CES-Award

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products and are given in advance of CES 2023. CES Innovation Awards judges are highly respected experts in their fields and include consumer technology industry designers, engineers, and members of the media. Entries are judged on their innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. Previous CES award winners include Apple, Google, and Samsung, among other world leading companies.

SKYX's Smart Sky Ceiling Plug will be a main feature in the three CES press conferences in Las Vegas that will take place on January 3rd, 4th, and 5th prior to the CES opening day on January 5th, 2023. At CES, SKYX will present its line of safe-smart home products as well as its Innovation Awards Showcase in the main CES Smart Home Area of the Smart Home Exhibition Hall at the Venetian Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 5-8, 2023.

"We are pleased that SKYX was honored in the highly sought after CES Innovation Awards," said Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. "I firmly believe that the simplicity, ease of use and safety benefits of our technology will make it truly ubiquitous in the future. With a market of hundreds of millions of lighting and ceiling fan installations in the U.S. alone, a safe plug and play option with smart capabilities is a necessity. I look forward to continued execution in the months ahead as we strive to create value for shareholders and consumers alike."

Steve Schmidt, SKYX Platforms President - Former CEO of Nielsen Corporation and Former President of Office Depot International - said: "This significant award win, decided by the world's foremost technology association, is a testament to the technological edge, continued innovation and the magnitude of SKYX's accomplishments. This exciting milestone, typically only achieved by tier-1 global companies, follows up on recent achievements such as our ANSI/NEMA standardization vote approval for our product specifications, our National Electric Code (NEC) generic name approval and yesterday's announcement that the American Institute of Architects (AIA) approved SKYX's course as part of its mandatory continuing education systems requirements. This foundation building positions SKYX for great success as we move into 2023 and beyond."

SKYX Virtual Investor Event:

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1583575&tp_key=f045c6c25d

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the NEC's approval of the Company's generic names for its weightbearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle for ceilings as WSCR (Weight-Supporting Ceiling Receptacle) for its universal ceiling outlet and WSAF (Weight-Supporting Attachment Fitting) for its ceiling plug, or the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings, does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726412/SKYX-Wins-Consumer-Electronics-Show-CES-2023-Innovation-Award-for-Smart-Home-Category-for-Smart-Sky-Ceiling-Plug



