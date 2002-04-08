NOVI, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group announced today that its Blue Arc™ Power Cube™ has received an honorable mention on Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, which honors technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries. The Blue Arc product ecosystem also includes a widely adaptable, commercial-grade EV chassis and the Blue Arc delivery van, a 100% battery-powered Class 3 electric commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets.



Designed to support the charging needs of commercial delivery van fleets and turbocharge nationwide goals for electrification and sustainability, the Power Cube – a mobile, commercial-grade, remote-controlled EV charging station – offers clean, responsible energy when and where it’s needed. It is capable of carrying up to 3MW of onboard power to support Level 2 and Fast-DC charging, and its built-in wind turbines and sun-tracking solar panels provide supplemental power for systems like the drivetrain. Beyond delivery vans, the Power Cube has a wide range of use cases, including disaster relief, emergency roadside assistance, concerts and other outdoor events, national parks and RV campsites, military and beyond.

“At The Shyft Group, we make it our priority to provide the tools and technologies to efficiently deliver people, packages and services where they are needed most, with a constant focus on sustainable innovation,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO of The Shyft Group. “When we began developing the Blue Arc ecosystem last year with a commercial-grade EV chassis and Class 3 delivery van, our customers – particularly those who lease their facilities and can’t make permanent upgrades to infrastructure – shared their urgent need for flexible charging solutions to complement the vehicles, and we’re grateful for the strong response so far to our suite of products.”

“Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list. The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01e739d7-f5db-4af9-aa73-c48a2e28367c