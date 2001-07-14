Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR, Financial), the enterprise platform for modern work management, today announced the company was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022.

The report evaluated 13 collaborative work management (CWM) tool providers against 30 criteria that span three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Smartsheet received the highest possible scores in 16 criteria, including integration capabilities, performance and innovation roadmap.

The report recognizes Smartsheet for its:

Broad set of available work types: “Smartsheet continues to provide the broadest set of use cases among the leaders in this Wave.”

Flexibility: "The vendor's strategy to provide a flexible platform with enterprise-ready modules and pricing tiers makes adoption relatively frictionless."

“The vendor’s strategy to provide a flexible platform with enterprise-ready modules and pricing tiers makes adoption relatively frictionless.” Portfolio-ready platform: “Smartsheet made the enterprise leap with smart acquisitions that allows the vendor to be the most portfolio ready player to compete with PPM and SPM vendors as well as in the marketing world.”

“We’re honored that Forrester recognized Smartsheet as a leader in collaborative work management,” said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. “This space is evolving to include portfolio management, and we believe Forrester’s assessment shows that Smartsheet is at the forefront of the market. We’re uniquely suited to provide the flexible, collaborative project and portfolio management capabilities that enterprises seek. Looking ahead, we’re focused on continuing to innovate, shape the future of the work management category, and enable our customers to achieve more.”

In addition to being named a Leader in the most recent Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools report, Smartsheet was also named a Strong Performer in its first appearance in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Strategic+Portfolio+Management+Tools%2C+Q1+2022+report. Smartsheet received the highest possible scores in the innovation roadmap, security and commercial model criteria. Brandfolder by Smartsheet was also named a Strong Performer in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Digital+Asset+Management+for+Customer+Experience%2C+Q1+2022, receiving the highest possible scores in the scalability, portals, creative toolset integration, and partner ecosystem criteria.

Download The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Collaborative+Work+Management+Tools%2C+Q4+2022+report to see the full evaluation.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for modern work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

