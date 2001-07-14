American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it has earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Silver Employer and Top 10 Spouse Employer designations and also recognized as a 2022 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers for its industry leading efforts on hiring and supporting our nation’s military veterans.

“American Water is proud to be recognized by Military Friendly and Military Times for our ongoing commitment to our veteran workforce,” said Susan Hardwick, American Water President and CEO. “We take great pride in creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and military spouses. At American Water, we make a point of widely sharing employee stories, showcasing their talents and how they have positively transitioned and contributed to the success of our organization.”

American Water has earned the Military Friendly® Silver Employer and Top 10 Spouse Employer designations. Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. American Water will be showcased in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine with other Military Friendly® Employers.

Additionally, American Water was recognized as Best For Vets: Employers by Military Times for the fifth year in a row and is also the only water and wastewater utility to be recognized with this distinction. Military Times continues to set the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. American Water is currently featured on the 2022+Military+Times+Best+For+Vets%3A+Employers list.

Earlier this year, American Water was also honored as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer. The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are reserved for organizations who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to veterans and the military community.

Learn more about American Water’s commitment to veterans in %3Ci%3EThe+Wall+Street+Journal%26rsquo%3Bs+Workplace+Report%3C%2Fi%3E. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to view recent veteran employee spotlights.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,700 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.militaryfriendly.com%2Fmfcguide%2F.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.militarytimes.com%2F.

