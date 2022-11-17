Several artists earn multiple nominations including MAVERICK CITY MUSIC (5), BONNIE RAITT (4), PJ MORTON (3), AOIFE O'DONOVAN (3), ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS (3)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates its wholly-owned subsidiary Shore Fire Media on representing clients who collectively earned an incredible 43 nominations for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. The number of nominations sets a new record for Shore Fire, surpassing the previous record of 38 in 2005.

This year's nomination highlights include Song Of The Year for Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That," Best New Artist for Samara Joy, and no fewer than 16 nominations in Best Album categories across a broad range of genres. Several artists received multiple nominations, including:

-Maverick City Music, who earned five nominations across an array of Gospel and Contemporary Christian categories. This follows their win at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

-Bonnie Raitt, whose four nominations bring her to a total of 30 nominations to go along with 10 GRAMMY wins throughout her career.

-PJ Morton, whose three nominations across a variety of R&B and Gospel categories mark his 6th consecutive year as a nominee. This brings him to 19 total career-wide nominations to go along with his four career wins.

-Aoife O'Donovan, who received three nominations in the Best Folk Album, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song categories. O'Donovan previously won a GRAMMY at the 62nd Annual Awards for her group I'm With Her's "Call My Name," which won for Best American Roots Song.

-Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, who received three nominations for their new album Raise The Roof. Their previous release, 2007's Raising Sand, won six GRAMMYs including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year. These nominations mark 21 career-wide nominations for Plant and 45 for Krauss.

-Bonobo, who earned two nominations for Best Dance / Electronic Recording and Best Dance / Electronic Music Album,bringing him to seven total nominations for his career.

-Terri Lyne Carrington, who released two albums this year (New Standards, Vol. 1 and Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival) that each garnered nominations for Best Improvised Jazz Solo and Best Jazz Instrumental Album. Carrington is a three-time GRAMMY winner and has now earned seven total nominations.

-Jacob Collier, who earned two nominations, one for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocal as well as another for his involvement in Coldplay's Album Of The Year nominee Music Of The Spheres. Collier is a five-time winner and is now an 11-time nominee.

-Samara Joy, the 23 year-old artist who this year earned her first two nominations for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album for her breakthrough album Linger Awhile.

-Angélique Kidjo, whose two nominations take her to 14 career nominations to go along with five GRAMMY wins.

-Tye Tribbett, who earned two nominations for Best Gospel Performance / Song and Best Gospel Album. This takes him to 12 total career nominations to go along with two GRAMMY wins.

Dolphin also sends congratulations to Shore Fire client Big Yellow Dog Music, whose writer Dave Pittinger is nominated for Song Of The Year as a co-writer of GAYLE'S "abcdefu."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast from Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS. It will be simultaneously streamed on Paramount+.

About Shore Fire Media

Shore Fire Media(a division of Dolphin Entertainment) represents artists and culture makers at the top of their fields. The company's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive, varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, authors, comedians, social media personalities, and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726667/Shore-Fire-Media-Artists-Earn-a-Record-Forty-Three-2023-Grammy-Nominations-Including-Song-Of-The-Year-for-Bonnie-Raitt-and-Best-New-Artist-for-Samara-Joy



