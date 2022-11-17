NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (OTC PINK:INSO) announced today that it is now current with the Company's quarterly Disclosure Statements posted to OTC Markets. After review of the amended information and accompanying CPA Letter and Attorney Letter, OTC Markets has changed their tier reporting on Industry Source Consulting, Inc. to their highest level, Pink Sheets Current Information.

Companies that follow the International Reporting Standard or the Alternative Reporting Standard by making filings publicly available through the OTC Disclosure & News Service pursuant to OTC Markets Group's Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information are designated as "Pink Sheets Current Information."

INSO is in the process of installing a new Management Team that will roll out its new business strategy. Details concerning the new business and Management Team will be announced in the coming days.

"This is an important step for our Company," stated Michael Molen, outgoing CEO of INSO. "We have worked the past several months to restate recent Disclosure Statements and Financials in order to meet the necessary requirements to move the Company to OTC's highest tier. I want to thank our shareholders for their patience while we worked on these things and I look forward to working with the Company's interim CEO as the new business plan is introduced."

CONTACT: [email protected]

